Lowrider club pays off student lunch debt at CA elementary school

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of lowriders in California is helping students in need, donating a huge gift just in time for Christmas.

This week, Lodi Vintage Touch Car Club found out that parents at an elementary school in Woodbridge, California, near Sacramento owed about $450 in unpaid lunches.

The club decided to get together to pay it off while taking their generous contribution a step further and donating a check for $1,000.

"We're a giving club, that's it. I mean, we all pretty much family, everybody helps out everybody," club member Raul Valenzuela said.

This isn't the club's first act of kindness for the community.

"We try to get together to do a lot of stuff to help the community, because we do want people to know it's not just the whole stereotype, we want to help out, too," said Felicia Ramirez with Car Clubs Unite.

The giving doesn't stop there. After the holidays, club members plan to raise funds to pay off the entire Lodi Unified School District's lunch debt, which costs about $35,000.
