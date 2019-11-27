Eyewitness This

Eyewitness This: Lyft offering discounted rides in OC ahead of Thanksgiving to reduce drunken driving

The night before Thanksgiving is typically one of the busiest nights for bars, and for law enforcement trying to keep drunken drivers off the roads.

To combat impaired driving, Lyft has teamed up with Orange County Ride Smart Coalition to offer discounted rides on Wednesday night.

Watch Eyewitness This for when the reduced fares will be offered and for the Lyft discount code, plus other stories making headlines.
