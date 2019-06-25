Customer says he was insulted, described as 'fat' on Houston restaurant receipt

HOUSTON -- A customer who went into a north Houston bar and grill says he was stereotyped and insulted by a server who called him fat and gay.The comments showed up on a receipt after he had placed an order for food and he was not happy when he saw it."I don't even know her, she don't know me," said the customer, who didn't want to be identified.He says he was confused and angry after spending a few hours at Plush Daiquiri Bar and Grill on Saturday night, only to find comments he says were hurtful, written right on his receipt."That's like stereotyping, for her to not even know and say fat, gay and this and that, " said the customer.The words "to go dude with dreads, fat, gay" were written at the bottom of the receipt and he saw it and then called to complain.The owners of the restaurant explained the server was trying to identify the customer who placed the order."It was just her way of describing him. It wasn't anything against him or anything personal. It was her way of referencing back who to deliver the food to," said one of the owners, Marcus Barlow.Marcus says he spoke with the angry customer and says the server was remorseful for the incident and she has since been suspended from work for three days.Both owners say these comments do not reflect their business, which has only been open for a few months."She was unaware that he could see it and she was very apologetic to us about it and she was disciplined. We do no discriminating at all at Plush," said co-owner Leighton Dickson.As for the customer, he says the actions of the server are enough to keep him from coming back."If anybody asked about it I would tell them, it's a good restaurant. I have nothing bad to say about the restaurant. I just will not go back, " said the customer.