History was made Friday night at the California African American Museum, where Regina Scott was introduced as the first black woman to make the rank of deputy chief with the Los Angeles Police Department."It's something I could never dream. Something that I never thought I would see while on the department," Scott said.Scott, a 31-year veteran of the force, joined at a time when the opportunity for women to advance through the ranks of the LAPD was virtually nonexistent."Not even of women of color- I didn't think it would be possible for just any woman. Then I started to see the women promoted to lieutenant, captain and then commander and deputy chief," Scott said.Garcetti praised the groundbreaking promotion."We had the first African American woman 99 years ago join this force. But to have the first two-star assistant chief, deputy chief, who will be able to take the most important bureau in the heart of our city and lead it. That means every black girl in town can look up and say I could be her," he said.New police Chief Michel Moore said when he took over, he made it a point to diversity the upper levels of the LAPD to make it look more like the city they serve."There have been some other areas of our department though that were not always and haven't always been that diverse, so it is an area of focus for me going forward," he said.Scott's son, Reginald Scott, said he couldn't be prouder of his mother."Seeing the mayor speak about her and the chief of police saying such nice things about her it was just amazing. It was a very powerful moment," he said.Scott said despite her long tenure with the LAPD, she's not tired of it yet."I am not tired - 31 years, I still have more to go," Scott said.