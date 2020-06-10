Men videotaped imitating George Floyd's death during protest in NJ suspended from jobs

FRANKLINVILLE, New Jersey -- Two men have been suspended from their jobs after they were caught on camera imitating the way in which George Floyd was killed as a counter-protest to a Black Lives Matter demonstration in New Jersey.As Russell Sampson marched in a peaceful protest in his hometown of Franklinville on Monday, the group was met with insults and an offensive display: a man kneeling on the back of another's neck."That was a real person, yes, that was willing to get down and show such hate," said Sampson.The protest was organized by Daryan Fennal, and while it wasn't a large gathering it made an impact, especially online."What goes viral is all the negativity, like this video that's surfaced and came out and is being shared thousands of times. I want to shed light on the fact that ultimately the intentions were pure and we were all about unity," Fennal said.One of the men captures on video participating in the counter-protest has been identified as an officer with the New Jersey Department of Corrections, which has since suspended the officer pending investigation and released the following statement:Sampson says that's just another reason why speaking up and protesting is essential."With this individual being a correctional officer, he's facilitating over other minorities and prisoners who are minorities. So, we can only imagine what type of injustice they may be facing every day that they cannot speak on. We need to be their voice," he said.FedEx has identified the other man in the video as one of their employees, who has also been suspended pending investigation. The company released the following statement:ABC7's sister station in Philadelphia made several attempts to reach the counter-protesters seen in the video but has not received a response.