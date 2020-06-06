George Floyd

Moreno Valley mother gets emotional, shares her motivation for joining protest in Riverside

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The countless number of people who have turned up for protests across Southern California, as well as the country, all have their own reasons for joining in with signs and chants against police brutality and racial injustice.

One Moreno Valley protester who joined a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Riverside on Friday shared her personal reasons with Eyewitness News.

She made the decision to attend despite ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.

"It's time to make a change. I can't make a change from my couch so I had to take the risk of coming out here and finding out what I could personally do to change," she said.

As a mother, she added, she felt an overwhelming need to exercise her voice after the dead of George Floyd.

"The gentlemen who died could've easily been my son, so if I don't change that, I'm running the risk of one day hoping that you guys come out here to help me support my son, because he could easily be gone ..." she said, choking back tears.

In order to avoid that, she said, there needs to be change.

"I hear them saying all lives matter, but right now, it's our lives that are chalk lines on the ground. We just ask can we be taken into custody, instead of the morgue. That's the only thing we're asking for... for equal rights," she said.

Protesters share passionate speech on racial inequality, reasons for joining SoCal protests

Two protesters shared with ABC7 a passionate speech about racial inequality in America and their reasons for joining Sunday's protests over the in-custody death of George Floyd.

