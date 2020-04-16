Coronavirus California

Mountain residents growing frustrated with noncompliance of 'Stay Home' order in San Bernardino County

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were seen enforcing the order over the weekend, but there were still cars lining the sides of Mount Baldy Road.
MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) -- Mount Baldy residents are growing frustrated with the increasing number of people they say are ignoring requests from public officials to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

"On Saturday, we had thousands of cars coming up and down the road," said resident Michelle Olson. "They are not social distancing. They're potentially spreading this contagious virus into our community just by their presence."

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were seen enforcing the order over the weekend, but there were still cars lining the sides of Mount Baldy Road. People were throwing snowballs. Two people with snowboard walked right passed a barricade near the Mount Baldy ski-lifts.

"I'm very concerned," said Olson. "There's non-essential travel and they don't belong here. Governor Newsom's order was for only essential travel: that means you go to the store, you go to the pharmacy, you get gas and go home."

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, which shares jurisdiction with Los Angeles county in the Mount Baldy area, said their deputies are enforcing the governor's Stay Home order.

If deputies see people who don't appear to be following the order, they're given a warning.

So far, they say they've had 100% compliance and no citations have been given.
