Family of Gabriel Fernandez hope to have angelic mural designed as remembrance of all abused children

PALMDALE -- The family of eight year old Gabriel Fernandez wants to make sure people remember the murdered eight year old. They want a mural in Downtown LA to serve as a remembrance to abused children.Gabriel's story shocked and saddened people around the world. He suffered months of torture and abuse by his own mother and her boyfriend. Gabriel died in May of 2013"Oh it's been hard but we get a lot of love and support from a lot of people all over the world," said Emily Carranza, Gabriel's cousin. "I'm getting message from Holland from France everywhere. He has touched so many people out there and he's just a little angel and he keeps us going."Gabriel's family and others now want a mural to remember Gabriel. This is the image they would like to use: Gabriel with wings like an angel."We want him to be the face that represents child abuse and that other children should be saved," said Olivia Rubio, Gabriel's Aunt.There is a mural in Palmdale but the family says they are now trying to work with the Board of Supervisors to get this new mural somewhere in the city of Los Angeles. They say it will cost between $6,000 and $11,000. They are also trying to find an artist who can work on the image and show how special Gabriel was."We would definitely want an artist that knows Gabriel's story, and is going to do it with heart and love to honor Gabriel," said Cherie Kiyomura, Justice for Gabriel.The family says the image will be a reminder that despite the warning signs of abuse, the Department of Children and Family Services made some very big mistakes."He fell through the cracks even though people were actually they're trying to help and they never gave him the help that he needed," said Rubio.And it would be a place where others can come to remember any child who is the victim of abuse. Jon Hatami was the prosecutor on the case and is a strong advocate for children."A safe place for everybody can come and show their condolences and think about everything that's happened to children in Los Angeles," said Hatami.A fundraiser is planned for next month. They plan to sell food, drinks and t-shirts and also have a raffle to make the dream of a mural a reality.