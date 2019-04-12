Nipsey Hussle funeral program: See who's performing, speaking at Thursday's event

- Processional: "Victory Lap"
- Scripture: Minister Reid Rich
- Scripture: Pastor Shep Crawford
- Selection: Frank Sinatra - "My Way"
- Prayer: Pastor Shep Crawford
- Performance: Marsha Ambrosius - "Fly Like a Bird"
- Acknowledgments and Resolutions: Karen Civil
- Words from the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, National Representative of the Honorable Elijah Muhammad and the Nation of Islam
- Performance: Anthony Hamilton - "Do You Feel Me"
- Scripture: Father Thomas Uwal
- Kids Tributes: Emani Asghedom, Kameron Carter, Khalil Kimble, Kross Asghedom
- Performance: Jhene Aiko - "Eternal Sunshine"
- Video presentation
- Family tributes: Angelique Smith, Samuel Asghedom, Lauren London, Samantha Smith, Dawit Asghedom, Aenon Bowie, Jorge Peniche, Isaiah Thomas, Steven Carless, Keenon Jackson, Jade Lesley, Shanae Franklin, Margaret Boutt, James Simpson, Snoop Dogg & Big Boi
- Obituary: Adam Andebrhan
- Performances: Stevie Wonder - "Rocket Love"
- Eulogy: Pastor Shep Crawford
- Parting view: Nipsey Hussle - "Real Big" tribute
The event at the Staples Center will be followed by a 25-mile procession through Hussle's native South Los Angeles. According to a released itinerary, a hearse carrying Hussle's coffin will travel from an intersection near the University of Southern California and make its way into the neighborhood where Hussle's The Marathon clothing store is located in a strip mall. The procession, under the watchful eye of Los Angeles Police Department officers, will travel to its destination at a funeral home in the Crenshaw District.
The 33-year-old Hussle was fatally shot March 31 in while standing in front of his South L.A. store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, which is among the locations that his hearse will pass.
Organizers released the following list of pallbearers:
Active pallbearers
- Samiel Asghedom
- Adam Andebrhan
- Dawit Asghedom
- Chris Davis
- Jorge Peniche
- Randy Green
- Kelion Sutton
- Carnell Cedono
- Evan McKenzie
- James Simpson
- Brian Mctier
- Jonathan Belvin
Honorary pallbearers
- Steven Donelson
- Ivan Lenoir
- DeJon Boutte
- Reginald Boutte
- Jermaine Jenkins
- Keenon "YG" Jackson
- Steven Carless
- Dexter Allen
- Herman Douglas
- Dijon "Mustard" McFarlane
- Garnett Flynn
- Deonte Gary
- Da'Montae Lyles
- Robert Stewart
- Brandon Hardy
- Courtney Thomas
- Larry Gurley
The Associated Press contributed to this report.