Former co-workers in OC use Facebook to bounce back after losing work during shutdowns

TUSTIN, Calif (KABC) -- Retails workers have been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, so to make ends meet, a couple of former co-workers in Orange County have joined forces to pay to the bills.About five years ago, Shannon Campbell and Greer Michelle became friends while working at a shopping center in Tustin. But the pandemic left them with little to no work during the second round of shutdowns.Campbell was working as a server at two restaurants and Michelle is an aesthetician."I rent a room in the actual salon. So, it's basically my own business. What am I going to do," Michelle remembered thinking.They both love their jobs. Campbell recently helped raise the most money for nonprofits among servers at The Black Marlin."It's a weird feeling when you've done the same thing for 30 years and you enjoy it. And you love the companies you work for, and all of a sudden you're in a place where you're not sure if that's going to survive any longer," Campbell said.She said she was pacing the floor and in a bad place while she tried to figure out her next steps."I realized I was going to have to snap out of it. I think a lot of us right now need to do whatever it takes, not only to survive financially but to protect our mental health," she said.So, the two teamed up and posted an advertisement for work on Facebook."Picking up Christmas trees, going grocery shopping, delivering meals, cleaning houses, and surprisingly enough, I've had a great response," Campbell said.The work they're picking up is helping them pay the bills."I'm just thankful that people are reaching out to us, to help us. And I know that it's helping them, too," said Michelle.The duo says helping others through this spontaneous idea is also rewarding."This can bring out the best in people sometimes. It brings out the neighbor in people," said Campbell.If you'd like to reach out, you can shoot them an email at: mailto:shannonandgreer@gmail.com."Anything you need help with in Orange County, we're your girls," said Campbell.