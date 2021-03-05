our america

Our America: Women Forward

"Our America: Women Forward" is a five-part, multi-platform docu-series culminating into a one-hour documentary that celebrates women and follows their historical journey of challenges and barriers faced to breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings to build a better country, world, and future for the next generation.

The special shines a light on how women have always been at the forefront or the undercurrent of pioneering change in America. "Women Forward" will introduce society to women in their communities who exemplify the strength and ingenuity to inspire change and nurture the next generation while elevating women across socioeconomic, generational, and cultural spaces.

"Our America: Women Forward" illustrates these women's journeys as symbolic superheroines that represent the "game changer," "innovator," "trailblazer," "transcender," "power player," and the "everyday hero," each name holding a special meaning.

The docu-series will air as a five-part special each day, March 8-13, across all eight owned stations within the newscasts of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham, and Fresno, and streamed on all OTV's 32 connected TV apps, beginning March 2021. The docu-series culminates to an hour-long special that airs the weekend of March 13, 2021.

SEE ALSO: Why the 'shecession' will last long after COVID-19 pandemic ends
EMBED More News Videos

The 'shecession' isn't going away any time soon. Here's why COVID-19's economic impact on women will last long after the pandemic ends.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyour americawomen's history monthwomen
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Field is far from level for women in sports
What's behind the wage gap between women and men
Why the 'shecession' will last long after COVID pandemic ends
OUR AMERICA
Period poverty: What it is and what these 2 women are doing to help
Field is far from level for women in sports
What's behind the wage gap between women and men
Why the 'shecession' will last long after COVID pandemic ends
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check updates: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
Storm brings rain, snow to SoCal starting Tuesday
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
Period poverty: What it is and what these 2 women are doing to help
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to deliver State of the State address
COVID-19 vaccination site to open at USC's University Park campus
Millions in CA may get late unemployment payments
Show More
Deputies in Kobe crash scene photo scandal can be named
CA boy, 8, called hero after saving little sister from drowning
LA County on the brink of moving into the red tier
University will pay students to avoid traveling for spring break
WB 60 Fwy in Monterey Park reopens after big rig crash shuts down lanes
More TOP STORIES News