Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush

Barbara Bush is a national treasure, a woman of strength, personality and passion for the country and the City of Houston. I will continue to pray for the former First Lady and her entire family. pic.twitter.com/mhNaJpYNhk — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 15, 2018

Thoughts with one of America's most loved women , former First Lady Barbara Bush. Her health has been deteriorating and I join thousands in hoping she is comfortable and knows how loved she is throughout the world! 🇱🇷 — Kay Bailey Hutchison (@kaybaileyhutch) April 15, 2018

Prayers going up for a woman of great faith, great strength, and an unwavering love of country. Our country is better because of former First Lady Barbara Bush ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pewdIu2hjr — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) April 15, 2018

Heartfelt thanks to Barbara Bush for everything she has done for our country. Wishing her a loving time with her family and the dignity of her remarkable life as she enters palliative care. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 15, 2018

Barbara Bush is loved and admired across Texas and America, and we are all grateful for her unending contributions to our beloved state and nation. Our prayers are with her, George, and the entire Bush family during this difficult time. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 15, 2018

Barbara Bush was the first First Lady I remember and she was smart, strong and graceful. At 92 I still think the same.



Praying for you Mrs Bush. You were from a simpler time. — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) April 15, 2018

“Cherish your human connections, your relationships with friends and family.”



— Barbara Bush pic.twitter.com/11YG1WQq61 — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) April 15, 2018

Barbara Bush is a woman of grace, humility and great compassion. She and her family are in our prayers. https://t.co/VQHGmHyPfq — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) April 15, 2018

I am sending all my love and prayers to the entire Bush family today - Barbara Bush is a woman of great strength, patriotism and an iconic first lady of our times who has touched and inspired countless lives. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 15, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers for a quick recovery of Lady Barbara Bush. She is a true American hero and a rock of the Bush family. All the best from #Kosovo to the wonderful Bush family who have been instrumental in our part of the world! pic.twitter.com/2pdNPb66a8 — Embassy of Kosovo US (@KosovoinUS) April 15, 2018

Prayers for First Lady Barbara Bush and her family. https://t.co/p7C5fj5bjD — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 15, 2018

Sending love and light to Barbara Bush’s family, especially to my friends Jenna and Barbara P Bush. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) April 15, 2018

Guys, let’s put partisanship and political gamenship aside, and please pray for Barbara Bush and her Family. She is a special lady who touched so many people’s lives and made our country and our world a little better. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 15, 2018

Please pray for President George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush, and the Bush family. This statement clearly means she is transitioning. Barbara Bush is 92. pic.twitter.com/X4mBhPttCT — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 15, 2018

Thoughts and prayers of comfort go out to the Bush family. https://t.co/WyjgypuKQf — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) April 15, 2018

Prayers and well wishes flood social media as the Bush family spokesperson announced the former first lady is suffering from failing health.Spokesperson Jim McGrath issued a statement that former First Lady Barbara Bush is in comfort care at age 92, following a recent series of hospitalizations.An outpouring of support for Mrs. Bush and her family quickly followed.Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement: "Barbara Bush has a character that is as big, inspiring and iconic as Texas. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for Barbara and the entire Bush family during this time."White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, "The president's and first lady's prayers are with all of the Bush family during this time."