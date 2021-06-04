Pasadena Showcase House of Design organizers hosting garden party at 3 La Cañada-Flintridge homes

This year's Pasadena Showcase House for the arts is all outdoors because of COVID, in the gardens of a country German revival, a Spanish colonial revival and a traditional colonial. They are three homes on the same street in La Cañada-Flintridge. They're calling it June Bloom, a garden party.
"A progressive garden party," said event chair Marybeth Rehman-Dittu, who added, "And as you know, the reason we are doing this; it's a pilot, but it's got all the bells and whistles that showcase people love. It's got music entertainment, which we didn't have before, live music."
Interior designer Greg Parker, who is a regular Showcase House room designer, will be playing piano among the musicians. All of this is keeping alive a showcase tradition that started in 1948 and has raised more than $23 million for arts programs.
"We're not just a pretty house; the fundraising goes to our gifts and our programs," the event chair said.
Each garden is a wonder. The colonial features 200 rose bushes and a doll house that's a replica of the main house, built at the same time.
All three homes are about 100 years old, when you could design big gardens.
"In the country German next door, that verdant lawn, you can't duplicate that nowadays. I think that's very much something of the era," Rehman-Dittu said.
The Spanish home is terraced, from its pools, to its tennis court. Walking shoes are a necessity There will be food and refreshment and the always popular gift shops, along with docent tours and floral demonstrations.
The event chair is optimistic the one-day event will be successful.
"We have had so much support. We've had great sponsorships. Our membership has also donated. I think everybody's just ready to get out in the fresh air and enjoy a beautiful summer day. And I think that's exactly what's going to happen," she said.
Like the flowers, tickets are limited and won't last long. The progressive garden party is one day only, June 19. For details on tickets, visit www.pasadenashowcase.org/tickets.
