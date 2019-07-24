Plans for 'straight pride' parade underway in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. -- Plans for a "straight pride" parade are underway in Modesto, California.A flyer circulating on social media is advertising the event in late August.The promotional material, which drew the attention of the Modesto Progressive Democrat's Facebook group, states, "Join us to celebrate heterosexuality, masculinity, femininity, babies born and unborn, Western Civilization, our wonderful country, Christianity."So far, the city has not provided the event planner with a permit.Feelings about the event are mixed.One woman told Eyewitness News' sister station ABC7 in San Francisco, "I don't think we need to give a permit for anything that when you go to the page it talks about whiteness it talks about Western Civilization it talks about being Caucasian."One man called it "ridiculous."Another woman said, "If I'm here, I'll be there."The organizer says he is part of the "National Straight Pride Coalition."He says the event is his group's cultural answer to their opponents.A "straight pride" parade will be head in Boston on Aug. 31. A group called Super Happy Fun America is organizing the day-long event, which has had its application approved, celebrating the "diverse history, culture, and contributions of the straight community" in Boston.