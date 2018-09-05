SOCIETY

North Carolina police ask that you donate Nike shoes instead of burning them

Colin Kaepernick is one of the faces of a new Nike advertising campaign commemorating the brand's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" motto, according to ESPN. (KGO-TV)

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. --
Hillsborough police are asking for anyone who is considering burning their Nike shoes to instead contact them so they can give them to someone in need.

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick featured in Nike 'Just Do It' ad

This comes after the release of Nike's newest "Just Do it" campaign, featuring Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick, who spearheaded a protest movement against social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem, has been out of a job for more than a year, but this latest ad marks a new multi-year deal with the sports apparel giant.

After the release of the campaign, some social media users posted videos of them burning their Nike shoes.

Hillsborough police said they will give any Nike shoes they receive to someone who needs them.

