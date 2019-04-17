Right-wing group United Patriot National Front's possible rally in Long Beach sparks concern among residents

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Bluff Park is a quiet, peaceful area along Ocean Avenue in Long Beach. Now there are multiple posts on social media about a possible rally in town by a right-wing group.Alexis Erlbaum says she couldn't believe it when she received it."It got sent to me and I saw it and I am appalled. I've lived here my whole life and it's frightening," says ErlbaumThe postings on social media claim a group, possibly known as the United Patriot National Front, will hold a rally at a local park on April 28.One man who didn't want to be identified said, "I think it's stunning that they're anywhere, why would they exist? But there's factions across the United States."In response, there are signs popping up across the city urging people to show up to counter the right-wing group."For people to come out of our city and surrounding area to rally about something they might be passionate about but have no regard for the people that actually live here, it's just a bummer," said Long Beach resident Sara Nelson.The Long Beach Police Department said it is aware of the possible rally."The LBPD is aware of the event and at this time it's too early to say if we will have additional patrols in the area. The Department always encourages our community to express their 1st amendment right in a peaceful manner," the department told Eyewitness News.Eyewitness News has reached out to the United Patriot National Front, who has yet to respond.Even if the United Patriot National Front does not hold a rally on April 28, counterprotesters say they will show up anyway to send a message.