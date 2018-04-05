Powerball ticket worth $103,000 sold in Highland Park

Check your tickets -- somebody in Highland Park bought a Powerball ticket worth nearly $103,000.Christy's Donuts on York Boulevard sold the ticket, worth a total of $102,800, which matched five numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.The numbers wereand the Powerball was 24. The estimated jackpot was $60 million.Nobody hit the jackpot, so it'll climb to $74 million for Saturday's drawing.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Powerball website.The Powerball game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.