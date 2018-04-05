SOCIETY

Powerball ticket worth $103,000 sold in Highland Park

Check your tickets -- somebody in Highland Park bought a Powerball ticket worth nearly $103,000. (AP Photo/G-Jun Yam)

By ABC7.com staff
HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Check your tickets -- somebody in Highland Park bought a Powerball ticket worth nearly $103,000.

Christy's Donuts on York Boulevard sold the ticket, worth a total of $102,800, which matched five numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The numbers were 8, 24, 42, 54, 64 and the Powerball was 24. The estimated jackpot was $60 million.

Nobody hit the jackpot, so it'll climb to $74 million for Saturday's drawing.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Powerball website.

The Powerball game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.
