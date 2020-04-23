Protesters call for California's reopening from their cars outside Los Angeles City Hall

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6111948" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> More than 200 protesters gathered in Huntington Beach on Friday to demand the reopening of California's economy while simultaneously defying stay-at-home orders to not congregate in large groups.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group of protesters gathered outside of Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday to call on California to lift stay-at-home restrictions and begin rolling back other elements of the order.A small number of protesters were seen on foot outside of the downtown L.A. building, but most appeared to demonstrate from the relative safety of their cars, adorned with flags and signs."I think we should go back to businesses as usual. We need to open our country. We can still fight this thing and win, but let people go back to work," said Ken McEntire.The protest comes at the heels of a handful of other gatherings across California, as well as the country, demanding that businesses and other parts of the economy be allowed to open.On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom pushed back on those calls, saying its still too early to give any sort of timeline for when that will begin to happen."The pressure to answer that question is very real. I wish I could prescribe a specific date. There is no light switch and there is no date," he said.