OC scholars say removal of Father Junipero Serra statues could start healing process for oppressed communities

EMBED >More News Videos Activists on Saturday toppled a statue of Junipero Serra, widely regarded as the founder of the California Missions, from its perch on Olvera Street in downtown Los Angeles.

EMBED >More News Videos Pope Francis is expected to canonize an 18th-century Franciscan friar who founded the first nine Spanish missions in California, despite backlash from the Native American community.

Some scholars say the violent toppling of a statue of Father Junipero Serra in downtown Saturday could be the start of a healing process for many oppressed communities, including Native American tribes of the region caught in the pathway of the Spanish Inquisition.Alexandro José Gradilla is an associate professor of Chicana Chicano studies at California State University, Fullerton."The pueblo of Los Angeles area in downtown, so much racial violence has occurred there. There was a massacre of Chinese workers. There was a massacre of African Americans, so that site has had a lot of historic violence. The fact that the Natives are trying to restore something by tearing that statue down, I think is quite significant and in a big picture way, quite healing," Gradilla said.In Ventura over the weekend, demonstrators called for the removal of a Serra statue outside City Hall. The were met by protesters defending the figure.Serra is a canonized saint seen as the founder of California's mission system.Gradilla said we're decolonizing our textbooks when we celebrate this architecture with school projects."'Oh how wonderful it must've been working and living on the mission,' and now we're realizing that the Natives were not happy there, and that there were many laws keeping them tied to the missions and in fact, Natives who resisted Christianity or who resisted civilization could be killed," Gradilla said.The California Catholic Conference of Bishops released this statement on the removal of the statue in L.A.:CSUF religious studies lecturer, Janet Bregar, said though difficult for some, it was time to acknowledge the facts of this painful period in California's history."We have to take that lens of the 1700s, the 1800s and take it away and that makes people upset because you're pulling away something that their religious world and their heritage is built on and it's hard, but it's harder to be oppressed by those myths and that's what people have to have respect for," Bregar said.