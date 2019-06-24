Society

'Foodie Call': Some women agreeing to dates just for free meal, survey finds

SAN FRANCISCO -- Forget love -- a new report says that for some women, it's all about the foodie call.

That's when a person schedules a date with someone they aren't really interested in just to get a free meal.

RELATED: Fremont ranks 5th most unfaithful city in US, report says

Researchers at Azusa Pacific University and UC Merced did two surveys on the matter. They found 23 to 33 percent of women admitted to engaging in at least one foodie call.

These women also score high on the "dark triad" of personality traits, which includes narcissism.

Researchers say that although their report focused on heterosexual women, men can also engage in foodie calls.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydatingromancerelationshipsbuzzworthyfoodresearchsurvey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News