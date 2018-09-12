Milly Bejarano said her Long Beach mobile home neighborhood is slowly sinking."I feel very sad. I paid a lot of money for this place and now when I look at my dream house it is just going to ruin," Bejarano said.She said she's already had to level her home three times and spent $2,000."It was all level. It was all straight, and now it looks like a rollercoaster," she said.Bejarano lives at the friendly Village Mobile Home Park. This entire community is built on a landfill that dates back to World War II. Residents said the owner hasn't made repairs and ignored notices to fix the problems. They filed a lawsuit."The people who bought this in 2014 knew what they were buying. They paid $23.5 million and they saw this as their personal ATM machine and they didnt want to do any repairs, they didn't want to do any fixes," attorney for the residents Brian Kabateck said.In court Wednesday, the attorney for the property owners told prospective jurors that it was known the development was built on a landfill and that could be part of these issues. He said residents were given disclosures about it.Many of the residents could testify in court, and the trial is expected to last until mid-November.