Riverside County march draws attention to veteran suicide issue

NORCO, Calif (KABC) -- The Veteran Suicide Awareness Project's fourth annual Memorial Day Ruck March was held overnight in Riverside County.The march started at 10 p.m. Sunday in Norco.Participants walked 22 miles to shine a light on veteran suicide.They reached Riverside National Cemetery in the morning.Proceeds from the ruck march go to family members of veterans who have died as a result of suicide.