Society

Riverside County march draws attention to veteran suicide issue

By ABC7.com staff
NORCO, Calif (KABC) -- The Veteran Suicide Awareness Project's fourth annual Memorial Day Ruck March was held overnight in Riverside County.

The march started at 10 p.m. Sunday in Norco.

Participants walked 22 miles to shine a light on veteran suicide.

They reached Riverside National Cemetery in the morning.

Proceeds from the ruck march go to family members of veterans who have died as a result of suicide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorcoriverside countysuicideveteransmemorial day
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News