Riverside County march draws attention to veteran suicide issue

NORCO, Calif (KABC) -- The Veteran Suicide Awareness Project's fourth annual Memorial Day Ruck March was held overnight in Riverside County.
The march started at 10 p.m. Sunday in Norco.
Participants walked 22 miles to shine a light on veteran suicide.
They reached Riverside National Cemetery in the morning.
Proceeds from the ruck march go to family members of veterans who have died as a result of suicide.
