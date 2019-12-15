Society

Rosa Porto, founder of beloved Porto's Bakery & Cafe, dies at age 89

Rosa Porto, the founder of the beloved Porto's Bakery & Cafe has passed away at the age of 89, the family announced.

Rosa Porto, the matriarch and founder of the popular Southern California bakery, died peacefully Friday with her husband and family at her side, according to the company's Facebook.

Porto launched the business after escaping to the United States from Cuba, selling cakes and pastries from her home kitchen. She opened her first storefront on Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park back in 1976.

"To all of our family, friends, and guests from across our communities: Though there are no words that can convey our sadness at this time, we would like to express our sincere gratitude for all the love and kindness you have shown us throughout the years," read the Facebook post.

Porto's is known for its signature sweet and savory pastries and cakes that can be found at several locations across Southern California.
