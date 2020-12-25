Salvation Army delivers Christmas meals to seniors amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Salvation Army plans on delivering 4,800 meals to homebound seniors this year, one thousand more meals than last year.The nonprofit organization had to modify their operations this year. Instead of making the meals themselves with dozens of volunteers, they have had to pivot to keep everyone safe.The Salvation Army is working with a Campbell-based catering company to prepare the meals.On Friday morning, more than 400 volunteers showed up to cover 170 different routes to get these meals to seniors in need."We saw people who normally are donors coming to us asking for help and they were in tears, just that we were able to provide them with the food that they needed for a few weeks. And as we know, this is continuing to last, and the need is just getting larger," said Maj. Matt Madsen.For some recipients, a visit from a Salvation Army volunteer is the only contact from the outside world they will receive that day.The need runs both ways. Costs of delivering this has only gone up with them having to use a caterer.Those red kettle is done 60% from last year, so the Salvation Army asks if you can help, they would appreciate it.