Incorporated in 1857, you can learn more about the pioneers of San Bernardino at the History and Railroad Museum, in the 1918 train depot that still serves passengers daily.Long before the Big Mac, McDonald's opened its first arches here on Route 66. Now it's a museum dedicated to the American iconic company.You could also stop in for a rest at another historical landmark on Route 6 6 - one of our favorites -The Wigwam Motel!Then, catch a game at San Manuel Stadium where the minor league "Inland Empire 66ers" play.Classic films "King Kong" and "The Wizard of Oz" were first seen by audiences in the '30s at California Theatre of the Performing Arts-- where Hollywood Studios used to test-screen their films.San Bernardino is also home to ABC7's Leticia Juarez and one of her favorite places to eat is Rosa Maria's Mexican food, the home of the "garbage burrito," on Sierra Way!Welcome to San Bernardino!