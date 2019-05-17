Society

San Francisco homelessness jumps despite spending millions to fight it

SAN FRANCISCO (KABC) -- California is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to fight homelessness, but the problem only seems to be getting worse.

Several Bay Area cities and counties released new data on Thursday.

Mayor London N. Breed announced a new $5 million investment in homelessness prevention to address the rise of people experiencing homelessness in San Francisco.

The $5 million homelessness prevention investment will be included in this year's upcoming budget. It will fund a series of targeted investments to help keep people from becoming homeless and help newly homeless individuals quickly exit homelessness. These interventions include relocation programs like Homeward Bound, family reunification, mediation, move-in assistance and flexible grants to address issues related to housing and employment.

San Francisco saw a 17% jump in homelessness over the last two years.

Santa Clara County saw a 31% increase, while Alameda County saw a 43% increase since 2017.

Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties all recorded double-digit percent increases this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorthern californiashelterhomelesssan francisco county
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News