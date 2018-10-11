SOCIETY

Santa Clarita man is first athlete with cerebral palsy to sign deal with Nike

A man from Santa Clarita is breaking barriers. The Hart High School grad, who has cerebral palsy, signed a pro-contract with Nike.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man from Santa Clarita is breaking barriers. The Hart High School grad, who has cerebral palsy, signed a pro-contract with Nike.

Justin Gallegos now goes to the University of Oregon and is in the school's running club.

He's making history as the first athlete with cerebral palsy to seal a deal with Nike.

Gallegos got the news about the 3-year contract after a recent race. The emotional moment was caught on camera.

Gallegos, who once wore leg braces, called the contract proof that there's no such thing as a disability.

