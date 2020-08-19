Society

Several LA homes face utility shutoffs after police issue party warnings amid COVID-19

Los Angeles is considering cutting off utilities to several homes for violating coronavirus-related restrictions on social gatherings.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles is considering cutting off utilities to several homes for violating coronavirus-related restrictions on social gatherings.

According to the Los Angeles Times, one of the three homes is linked to TikTok star Bryce Hall, who has allegedly held several parties during the pandemic.

Gatherings of people from different households are prohibited under current health orders.

Hundreds of maskless revelers seen at Holmby Hills mansion hours after LA mayor vows party crackdown
EMBED More News Videos

On the same day Mayor Eric Garcetti threatened new sanctions against large gatherings, hundreds of people gathered at a lavish home in Holmby Hills for a celebration.



Last weekend, police said 13 party citations were issued.

Mayor Eric Garcetti first announced earlier this month that homes where parties are hosted are subject to potential utility shutoffs, particularly after repeated violations.

RELATED: LA threatens to shut off utilities at 'super-spreader' house parties after recent mass gatherings amid COVID-19

The announcement came after a large house party at a mansion on Mulholland Drive on Aug. 3, which ended in a fatal shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countyface maskfatal shootinglapdcoronavirusmansionshootingpartycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
80-year-old man beaten in Lancaster market dies
Newsom addresses fires, heat, COVID-19
LA power outages continue amid heat wave, Flex Alert
What happened when students went to school during the 1918 pandemic?
Suspect sought after transgender women attacked in Hollywood
LIVE: LA County officials give COVID-19 update
Trump lashes out at Goodyear about its policy on MAGA wear
Show More
Uber could suspend service in CA as early as Thursday
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles Death Valley area, USGS says
Earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones answers your questions
VIDEO: FedEx plane makes emergency landing at LAX
LA Zoo to reopen for guests at the end of August
More TOP STORIES News