u.s. & world

Ex-NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal stops to help stranded Florida driver

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, sheriff's officials say.

O'Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said on a Facebook post.

He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene.



In the video posted to Facebook, deputies thanked O'Neal for his assistance. The driver is heard telling deputies that the tire blew out, forcing her to pull over and that O'Neal stopped to help.

"He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you're not the only one that knows Shaq."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridadashboard camerasnbaact of kindnessu.s. & worldsports
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Pub installs electric fence to enforce distance rules
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
Stunning sight as Comet Neowise streaks past Earth: WATCH
Soldier from Chino killed, dismembered while on camping trip
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Soldier from Chino killed, dismembered while on camping trip
Garcetti warns LA is on the verge of shutting down again
Gov. Newsom orders new statewide closures
Why you won't be getting change back at some stores
'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara dies at 49
Beloved Disney fan Joshua Obra dies after battle with COVID-19
OC officials vote in support of return to school without masks, physical distancing
Show More
WATCH LIVE: CA officials give COVID-19 testing update
Vandal plows truck into VFW post in Jurupa Valley
Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews exit 'Dancing with the Stars'
More than 71,000 people reported missing in Mexico since 2006
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
More TOP STORIES News