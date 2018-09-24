SOCIETY

St. Louis Six Flags offers $300 prize for spending 30 hours in coffin

Could you stay in a coffin for 30 hours straight? If so, you may have a chance to win $300 plus other prizes, including the coffin! (Six Flags St. Louis/Facebook)

ST. LOUIS (KABC) --
Could you stay in a coffin for 30 hours straight? If so, you may have a chance to win $300 plus other prizes, including the coffin!

The Six Flags theme park in St. Louis is behind the "Coffin Challenge," in which six people will be chosen to spend 30 hours in a 2-by-7 foot coffin from 1 p.m. Oct. 13 until 7 p.m. Oct. 14.

Participants get one bathroom break every hour with free meals served inside. Phones are allowed and chargers will be provided. Anyone who gets out of their coffin for any reason, with the exception of the designated bathroom breaks, will be out of the contest.

The competition is part of the park's "Fright Fest."

The winnings include the following:

- $300
- Two 2019 Gold Season Passes
- A Fright Fest Prize package including two VIP Haunted House passes
- A ticket for two to ride the Freak Train for Freaks Unleashed
- Their coffin! That's right - the handcrafted coffin is yours to keep!

For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.
