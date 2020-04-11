SoCal company uses digital editing to keep Easter bunny photo tradition alive

"We understand people may not have the best camera equipment at home, or maybe a lot of them are taking it with their cellphones,' said Ali Ghassenzadeh of Picture me Bunny.
Any other year, you would find him and his wife Melissa snapping family Easter photos at local malls. But due to COVID-19, all of their contracts were canceled. It meant one of two things: lose all their holiday revenue and possibly go out of business or completely change their business model.
"We came up with the idea at 2 in the morning when we are both half asleep, just talking it out and we said man we should give that a shot!' said Ghassenzadeh.
They talk people through with easy steps to make sure the photos, taken at home by the client, turn out just right. After that, everything else, including the Easter bunny, is created digitally.
Their quick thinking has not only been a success - it has saved their business.
"It's been a tough time for all of us but, you just gotta be positive, just believe in yourself more than anything...hopefully this will end soon enough that we can go back to what we would call normal,' said Melissa Ghassenzadeh. "But for the time being this is what normalcy is so we're just going to make the most of it really."
