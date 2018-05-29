SOCIETY

Southern California Edison removes thousands of dead trees to prevent wildfires

EMBED </>More Videos

The devastating effects of California's drought along with insect infestations have left the state with millions of dead trees, just last year 27 million trees died. (KABC)

By
LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (KABC) --
The devastating effects of California's drought along with insect infestations have left the state with millions of dead trees, and 27 million died last year.

In an effort to prevent wildfires, Southern California Edison said it identified dead or dying trees to trim or remove them.

"What we do is we actually patrol this area by vegetation management team personnel, they identify trees that are in close proximity, but we also work with customers. When they contact us, we'll come up and take a look at certain situations," said SCE spokesperson, Steven Conroy.

It's part of an ongoing program for SoCal Edison.

"During the course of the last decade or so we've actually inspected over 900,000 trees throughout our service territory. In the course of those inspections, we've actually trimmed or removed 750,000," he said.

Some arrowhead residents are now breathing a sigh of relief. Like Tomas Saavedra, who found out some of the trees were infested with bark beetles.

"We want our customers to contact us if they have a vegetation issue on the property with a tree, a tree they think is in close proximity to our power lines," Conroy said.

He encourages residents who want to pay someone to have their trees trimmed or removed to hire licensed professionals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywildfiresafetyfire safetyedisontree fallenvironmentLake ArrowheadSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News