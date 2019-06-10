Society

SoCal native becoming 1st woman to lead U.S. Army infantry division

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Fountain Valley native who led Black Hawk helicopters in Iraq will become the first woman to lead a U.S. Army infantry division.

Later this month, Brigadier Gen. Laura Yeager will assume command of the California National Guard's 40th Infantry Division at Orange County's Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos.

Yeager began active-duty service in 1986, after receiving her commission as a second lieutenant from the Reserve Officer Training Corps at California State University Long Beach.
