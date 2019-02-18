Socialite apologizes after photo shoot confrontation goes viral.

ANOTHER PHOTO SHOOT FIGHT: An @abc13houston viewer sent us this video of the same woman who confronted a family’s photo shoot this weekend. Why she told me she took aim at the camera at 10:00 p.m. https://t.co/aGueabb59j pic.twitter.com/aMCvvCHAXL — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) February 19, 2019

A couple says they were only taking photos of their 1-year-old baby when a woman confronted them on a sidewalk. Now we're learning it's not the first time such an encounter occurred.On Saturday afternoon, the parents had a photo shoot for their daughter's first birthday, on a stretch of land popular with Houston photographers.As they posed their baby with balloons and a blanket, a woman, identified as Franci Neely, stopped her car and got out, barefoot and carrying a small dog.The family recorded cell phone video of the woman slapping the phone and balloons. The baby can be heard crying in the background.The parents involved in Saturday's incident say they have filed a police report.Houston police say they are investigating, but no charges have been filed at this time.Neely told KTRK in Houston in a statement Monday afternoon that she is "very sorry that I got upset," but claims the couple whose photo shoot obstructed the walkway were not respectful after explaining the situation.The area along North Boulevard in the Broadacres community has been under dispute, as neighbors have posted signs to ban photo shoots throughout the community.The city of Houston confirmed that the esplanade and streets are in the public right-of-way.Neely, a Houston socialite and ex-wife of Houston Astros owner Jim Crane, claims the high volume of photo shoots taking place in the community is damaging the property.The homeowners association has said the property was deeded to the group in the 1920s. They are continuing to fight the city over the property rights."We had to take a stand is what we basically had to do because people were going into people's gardens, standing on people's front steps and they felt that they could just take over the neighborhood," HOA president, Cece Fowler said.The group said the signs went up because the photographers disrupt the peaceful neighborhood with large crowds, equipment and tables.The city has said if you see a sign that you think shouldn't be on the right-of-way, or a photographer blocking the sidewalk, to call 311, and it will investigate the matter.