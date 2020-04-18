Society

'Some Good News' host John Krasinski puts on virtual prom amid school closures due to coronavirus

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
High schoolers across the country got to join in on a virtual prom, and Chance the Rapper stopped by!

Actor John Krasinski, known for his role as Jim from "The Office" hosted the virtual event last night.

The Jonas Brothers and pop star Billie Ellish also made surprise appearances.

It was all part of Krasinski's effort to spread positive vibes with his "Some Good News" show on YouTube.

You can catch it online Sunday if you missed it.

Saturday afternoon, A-list celebrities are planning to come together to honor health care workers around the world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychance the rapperyoutubeu.s. & worldprom
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
200-plus gather in Huntington Beach to protest stay-at-home orders
3 men dead in Studio City murder-suicide, police say
LAPD detective recovering from difficult battle with COVID-19
Rapid testing team will focus on LA's homeless
This is how couples are tying the knot in the age of COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
Show More
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Birthday cards flooding in after WWII veteran's request
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
More TOP STORIES News