'Stop Asian Hate' rallies held across Southern California and nationwide; demonstrators decry rise in violence

In late February, a stranger attacked Matthew Leung at a bus stop in Rosemead with Leung's own walking stick, severing part of his finger.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Demonstrators again held rallies in Southern California and nationwide on Saturday to condemn the recent spike in hate crimes against people of Asian descent in the U.S.In Koreatown, a "Stop Asian Hate" solidarity march was led by a youth troupe of drummers who headed westbound on Olympic Boulevard from Berendo Street.The marchers carried signs with such phrases as "Stop Killing Asians,'' "Keep My Grandma Safe!'' "Enough is Enough'' and "Hate is a Virus.'' The march concluded at Normandie Avenue, where a rally was held."We need to continue to be loud and stand together to stop hate crimes,'' Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell said. "Now is not the time to be silent, let's continue to support each other and speak out against hate.''The march and rally were organized by the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles in partnership with 20 community-based organizations."We want to tell the world ... that enough is enough," said Steven Kang, director of external affairs for the Koreatown Youth and Community Center in Los Angeles. "We are marching in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the AAPI community, as well as our allies in the African American and Latinx communities as well.""Stop Anti-Asian Violence, Stop China-Bashing'' rallies were also held at Los Angeles City Hall and at the intersection of Santa Monica and La Cienega boulevards in West Hollywood, organized by the ANSWER Coalition, or Act Now to Stop War and End Racism.Meanwhile, in San Bernardino, the Pure Land Foundation, an organization founded by Chinese philanthropist Bruno Wang, helped local families by bringing its mobile pantry to Pacific High School and distributing free food. Organizers said that, especially in light of recent events, they wanted to show that their community is just as much a part of the fabric that contributes to the success of America.In Hollywood on Friday night, activists honoring the victims of last week's deadly mass shooting in the Atlanta area held a candlelight vigil that brought traffic to a standstill on Sunset Boulevard. Six of the eight victims who were killed in that incident were Asian women.Earlier Friday in the San Gabriel Valley, demonstrators marched through the streets to decry hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.What organizers describe as "a community vigil and healing space to grieve and denounce violence against Asian Americans, misogyny, classism, racism and white supremacy'' is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Barnes Park in Monterey Park.The event is organized SGV Progressive Action, which bills itself as a "grassroots collective in the San Gabriel Valley acting in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.''A candlelight vigil to fight against AAPI hate will also be held at Chinatown Central Plaza from 6-7:15 p.m. Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, D-Los Angeles, is set to speak. There will be a spoken word performance by the East West Players.