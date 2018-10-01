LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Sometimes L.A. gets a bad rap, and it's usually from people who don't live here.
So Eye on L.A. is tackling seven myths and misconceptions about L.A., with the help of a new book by Jen Bilik and Kate Sullivan called "This Is (Not) L.A. - An Insider's Take On the Real Los Angeles: Debunking the Clichés, Crushing the Haters, and Generally Making You Wish You Lived Here (Or Happier That You Already Do)."
"This Is (Not L.A.)" is divided into 18 myths and eight spotlights that prove L.A. is an incredibly vibrant, dynamic, driven, ambitious place that is filled with smart people, doing great things. The perfect gift to remind you of why L.A. is a city to be proud of! Order your copy here: www.knockknockstuff.com/product/this-is-not-la/
MYTH #1: L.A. HAS NO HISTORY
So to say that there's no history in Los Angeles is essentially to say that everything other than white European history doesn't count. From the La Brea Tar Pits filled with fossils dating back to the Ice Age, to the indigenous people who called this area home, not to mention the fact that California was once Mexico, L.A. has a deep and rich history.
MYTH #2: NOBODY WALKS IN L.A.
To everybody who says nobody walks in L.A., we say, "we hike!" And we can do it year round! L.A. is home to endless miles of incredible hiking trails in places like Griffith Park, the Santa Monica Mountains, the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area, and we have lots of outdoor stairs, too! There's a whole network and community developed around walking these "earthy" stairs. Those vistas at the end are worth the aching legs!
MYTH #3: L.A. IS THIRD WORLD
The trope that L.A. is becoming a Third World city is mostly driven by the wealth gap and construed poverty, along with a touch of xenophobia because of our immigrant population. While homelessness is a huge problem that many cities across the country are facing, when it comes to our diverse communities, that's something to be proud of.
MYTH #4: L.A. HAS LOUSY FOOD
Are you kidding us?! L.A. is on the cutting edge of cuisine! In 2017, Zagat ranked Los Angeles, "America's Best Food City." With innovative and groundbreaking chefs like Wolfgang Puck, Nancy Silverton, Susan Feniger, Mary Sue Milliken, Roy Choi and so many more, L.A. can hold its head higher than the rest when it comes to dining!
MYTH #5: L.A. HAS NO CENTER
L.A. may not have a heart as its center but it has a spine and we call it Wilshire Boulevard. People say L.A. has no downtown, and we say L.A. does have a downtown and you know what it's called? Downtown! Businesses are booming, entertainment is non-stop. There's free family fun, as well as bars and pubs catering to the adult crowd, and art is all around you. From the historic Olvera Street, known as the birthplace of Los Angeles, to Grand Central Market, 100 years old and still going strong!
MYTH #6: L.A. IS A CULTURAL DESERT
This myth couldn't be easier to bust because L.A. is bursting with every kind of art - high-cultural visual and performing arts, to street art and popular art. L.A. has several world class museums, and the J. Paul Getty Trust is the world's largest cultural and philanthropic organization dedicated to the visual arts. Plus, with Gustavo Dudamel at the helm, the L.A. Philharmonic is one of the most dynamic orchestras in the world! Not to mention the fact that L.A. is home to one of the largest performing arts centers in the U.S.
MYTH #7: L.A. IS SUPERFICIAL
From our travels in and around our fair city, we can tell you without a doubt, that L.A. is as real as real can get! Our communities are filled with extraordinary people, doing extraordinary things. L.A. is home to some of the most loving and real people we've ever had the pleasure of meeting!