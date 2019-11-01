Society

Easy Fire: Thousand Oaks Persian restaurant provides traditional feast for firefighters

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Sadaf Restaurant spent the day serving lunch at a command post at Conejo Creek Park in Thousand Oaks set up for firefighters from multiple stations battling the Easy Fire.

The traditional foods prepared included Chicken Koobideh (ground beef chicken), beef kabobs, basmati rice, grilled vegetables, tabouleh (salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions) and lavash Persian breads.

"Coming into Ventura County, everyone has been so welcoming, I feel apart of the community," restaurant owner, Sadaf Nezhad said. "I did some research and called around and I found out the firefighters are camping at Conejo Creek Park, so that's where we are going to take a big lunch to the fire fighters."

Nezhad's restaurant is only 8 months old. He thought a warm lunch would be a great way to give back and show gratitude to all the firefighters fighting blazes to protect homes and properties in his new community.

For more information about the Persian restaurant: www.sadafencino.com.
