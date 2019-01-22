SOCIETY

Thousands volunteer for 2019 homeless count in Los Angeles

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of volunteers took to the streets of Los Angeles for the first night of the homeless count.

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thousands of volunteers took to the streets of Los Angeles for the first night of the homeless count.

Last year, volunteers counted more than 53,000 homeless people. Priscilla Coughran and her family know what it's like to struggle and be out on the streets.

"Our rent increased and we could no longer afford staying in our home, so we lost our place and ended up in our car, bouncing around hotels when we had money to pay for them," she said.

She is now a volunteer for the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority after the organization helped her family find permanent housing. Executive Director Peter Lynn said her success story is just one example in their fight to end homelessness.

"Last year, we saw an increase in seniors experiencing homelessness. We also saw a decrease in the overall population, which is what we need to see. We're putting more resources into it - they are starting to make a difference," he said.

City leaders, including Mayor Eric Garcetti, attribute last year's 3 percent decline in homelessness to unprecedented levels of investment. Measure H and Prop HHH both fund new housing developments for thousands of families.

But some said the progress isn't fast enough. They point to massive wildfires caused by the homeless living in rural areas, or large encampments that overtake neighborhoods.

Garcetti said the first step is to collect data so they can keep helping the most vulnerable population in the city.

"Our responsibility is to end that on our watch, to do our piece and to make sure that we count and care," he said.

Results from the count will be released in late May.
Related Topics:
societyhomelesshousingmoneyvolunteerismeric garcettiDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Riverside veteran gifted refurbished vehicle to help her get around
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
A look inside some historic sites in Los Angeles
Listen: 'I Have A Dream' speech first given in North Carolina
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
More Society
Top Stories
LA teachers back in class Wednesday as union approves LAUSD deal
OC Rep. Katie Porter holds 1st town hall meeting
Santa Ana man arrested for allegedly threatening Parkland survivors
Cache of stolen Vizio TVs recovered in South LA
YouTube star rescues trapped parrot in South LA
OC doctor accused of illegally prescribing opioids pleads not guilty
Riverside veteran gifted refurbished vehicle to help her get around
XFL names Chargers exec as new president
Show More
Calabasas campground murder: Anthony Rauda pleads not guilty
Some Rams fans win lottery for lower-cost Super Bowl tickets
Family pleads with public to help find missing Moreno Valley teen
Exposure to loud noises linked to risk of heart attacks
LA Phil conductor Gustavo Dudamel honored with Hollywood star
More News