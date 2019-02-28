Society

Transgender siblings say they were denied bathroom access at Coachella

EMBED <>More Videos

Coachella organizers promise to be more responsive to festival-goer needs after two transgender siblings say they were denied bathroom access last year.

By ABC7.com staff
Updated 11 minutes ago
INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is returning in April, and this year, organizers promise to be more responsive to festival-goer needs after two transgender siblings say they were denied bathroom access last year.

Juice and Navy Huskey contacted the American Civil Liberties Union after they say security guards wouldn't let them use specific gender restrooms.

The ACLU accused Coachella's owners, AEG, of a pattern of discrimination against transgender people.

Coachella organizers released a statement saying they are taking steps to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else again, and want to create an environment that is safe and inclusive for all.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyindioriverside countytransgenderbathroomcoachella
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Upland school calls police on 5-year-old boy
LAPD seeks help catching mail thieves seen on video
Updated an hour ago
Stroke can strike at any age, doctors warn
Updated 28 minutes ago
Person found dead in fire at possible grow house in Rosemead
Capistrano Beach crumbling from erosion
Updated 2 hours ago
Woman gets 15 years for brutal beating in Willowbrook
Updated 2 hours ago
OCDA releases video of 2 officer-involved shootings, says they were justified
Updated 3 hours ago
Show More
OC man accused of sex assault on 12-year-old girl
Family files wrongful death lawsuit after LA man dies in custody
Updated 2 hours ago
Suspect in custody after allegedly hitting deputy with car in Downey
Couple buys 45 hotel rooms for homeless in the snow
Updated 2 hours ago
Upland mom charged with killing baby daughter, injuring toddler son
Updated 3 hours ago
More TOP STORIES News