INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is returning in April, and this year, organizers promise to be more responsive to festival-goer needs after two transgender siblings say they were denied bathroom access last year.
Juice and Navy Huskey contacted the American Civil Liberties Union after they say security guards wouldn't let them use specific gender restrooms.
The ACLU accused Coachella's owners, AEG, of a pattern of discrimination against transgender people.
Coachella organizers released a statement saying they are taking steps to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else again, and want to create an environment that is safe and inclusive for all.
Transgender siblings say they were denied bathroom access at Coachella
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News