Tribute held for fallen service men and women at All Wars Memorial in Boyle Heights

A formation of historic warbird planes flew over Southern California on Memorial Day to honor veterans and health care workers.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Like so many other things, Memorial Day was different this year.There were no large gatherings in tribute to the service men and women who have given their lives in service to their country.But the tributes did take place, like one at Cinco Puntos, at the Mexican-American "All Wars Memorial."Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti spoke, wearing the uniform from his service in the U.S. Navy Reserve."With each generation we see a warrior class that steps up. The soldiers, the marines, the sailors, air men and women, coast guard. Each one who say that I will put my body on the line to protect this nation," Garcetti said at the event.