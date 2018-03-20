He stopped to get some coffee and gas, but also picked up a very large winning lottery ticket.A press release from the California Lottery says Cruz Rivas Castro was on his way to the Southland area hauling a truckload of fresh fish for markets located throughout Los Angeles. But before he got to his first delivery, he and his trucking partner stopped along the Grapevine to fuel-up the truck and grab coffee in Castiac.Inside the Pilot Travel Center, located at 31642 Castiac Road in Los Angeles County, Castro eyed the California Lottery Scratchers vending machine. There was something about that day that made the Fresno County truck driver feel extra lucky. So, he decided to buy a couple of Mystery Crossword Scratchers."Oh my God, I have big money!" Castro would later say in disbelief after he scratched the second ticket inside his truck. His decision to buy two tickets paid off handsomely as he ended up winning the game's top prize of $750,000.Overjoyed, Castro continued down the Grapevine to make all his fish stops on time. On the way home, he stopped at a California Lottery retailer in Madera to scan his winning ticket, just to make sure it wasn't all a dream."I'm dreaming now of buying a house and a car," Castro said. "I still can't believe it!"