TSA agent fired after passing note to traveler that said 'You ugly!!!'

A New York airport security worker is without a job because of a two-word message she wrote on a piece of paper.

In the security video of the incident Neal Strassner requested himself, as he passes through a metal detector, the TSA agent hands him a note.

Not thinking much of it, Strassner continues to go about boarding his flight when the agent calls back to him to open it.

Strassner says the note read, "You ugly."

"You never really know where somebody is in their day or their head. The more you think about it the more you realize it's easier to smile than to do this," Strassner says.

Strassner says at the end of the footage, the agent is seen pulling out a pen and a piece of paper, so he does not think he was the only one to get a note.

The TSA released a statement saying they investigated the matter after receiving the complaint and fired the employee days later.
