Valencia High School jazz program holds benefit concert for Saugus High victims

NEWHALL, Calif. (KABC) -- Valencia High School held a benefit concert in support of the Saugus High School shooting victims and their families Wednesday night.The high school's jazz program held their "Songs of Saugus: A Night of Jazz" event at Vincenzo's Pizza in Newhall.Ten dollar and $5-dollar donations for adult and student attendees were suggested with the proceeds going to the families of the Saugus High School shooting victims.The program hoped to be able to offer support to those affected by the tragedy with the concert."The entire Valencia High School community is devastated by the violence at Saugus High School, and like everyone in Santa Clarita, we want to help," said Valencia High School Jazz Band and Combo Director Emilio Terranova. "Music builds connections - among those playing it and among those hearing it - and it's our hope that we can both raise money for our friends at Saugus and bring some much needed joy to our Santa Clarita community."The Valencia High School Concert Jazz Band, the Jazz Combo and soloists from the Valencia Jazz Choir were featured during the concert.Valencia High School's music program is nationally recognized and has placed highly in local, regional and state competitions, according to the high school.The concert was originally planned as a fundraiser for the Jazz Band and Jazz Combo but Terranova along with the rest of the participants decided to use the opportunity to offer support the Saugus High School shooting victims and their families.