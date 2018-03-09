LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Las Vegas shooting victim who was shot in the head finally heads home to SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

A mother who was shot in the head during the Las Vegas mass shooting finally headed home after five months of intensive care. (KABC)

By
DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) --
It's been a five-month fight for Kristina Staples and while she still has some trouble speaking, she finally came home.

"She is walking, talking, and eating and that's just amazing when a month ago she couldn't do any of them," her father Greg Terrill said.

Kristina was severely wounded in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Oct. 1.

She was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Hotel, when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire. She was shot in the head and was in critical condition for weeks. She is going to need more surgery to get a prosthetic skull.

"When something like this happens, you have to come to terms with what you're going to be all right with and I've come to terms that I'd be all right if she could just smile and laugh. She's incredible, and she's blown our minds. She's surpassed everything that we've expected so far," her husband Danny Staples said.

Kristina has a 1-year-old baby girl and her husband said now that she's home it is time for the entire family to start healing.

"Our daughter has been missing her for the last five months and it's not easy. She needs her mom and her mom needs her. We realize it's going to take a while for the recovery, but now that she's at home (we can) get those maternal instincts growing again. It'll be awesome," Staples said.

Since Kristina will still need surgeries, a GoFundMe page has been set up for her. If you would like to donate, you may go to gofundme.com/kristina-staplesrecovery.

A fundraising event will also be held at The Milhous, 4885 Main St. in Yorba Linda. It will be on March 24 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylas vegas mass shootingwoman injuredwoman shotroad to recoverysurvivor storysurgeryLas VegasNevadaDowneyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Corona woman fights for her life after being shot in Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING
No motive, no 2nd shooter in Vegas massacre, sheriff says
Vegas shooting victims outraged, disgusted over MGM's lawsuit
MGM Resorts sues victims of Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas shooter's brother facing child porn charges
Las Vegas police release body cam footage from mass shooting
More las vegas mass shooting
SOCIETY
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Garcetti proposes changes to DROP program to stop system abuse
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
7-day planner
Robin Leach of 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' has died
More Society
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News