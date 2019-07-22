VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Caltrans construction sign with an unusual message was spotted over the weekend in Victorville.
Pictures of a sign on Palmdale Road that read "Trump 2020" were sent to Eyewitness News on Sunday.
CalTrans said they were working to change the message. The sign was clearly visible to passing motorists for an unknown period of time.
It is unclear who wrote the message.
This isn't the first time a local Caltrans sign has been hijacked.
A transportation official said in 2015 that someone had apparently reprogrammed the northbound 15 Freeway sign at Ontario Avenue to read: "Inland Empire supports Donald Trump. Merry Xmas. Vote Donald Trump."
Caltrans sign in Victorville displays 'Trump 2020' message
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News