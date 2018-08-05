SOCIETY

VIDEO: Florida officer saves baby from choking on chicken nugget

EMBED </>More Videos

Florida officers jump into action to save baby girl who was choking. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 4, 2018.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. --
A Florida police officer is being credited with saving the life of a 14-month-old girl who was choking on a chicken nugget.

Dramatic video from a Palm Beach Gardens mall security camera released Friday shows Ana Graham snatching her daughter, Lucia, from her stroller and trying to dislodge the food. She yells for help, drawing the attention of passers-by and city police Officers Robert Ayala and Rafael Guadalupe.

Ayala grabs the baby, turns her face down and begins striking her on the back. When that doesn't work, he strikes harder and the nugget pops out. During the July 21 ordeal, officer Guadalupe was calming Ana Graham.

Graham tells The Palm Beach Post the officers are "angels from heaven." Ayala says his reaction was instinctive from his training.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldpolice officerbabychokingsurveillance videoviral videoheroFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Long Beach Repair Cafe helps rescue damaged goods from trash heap
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
LA County lifeguards honored for bravery
More Society
Top Stories
Carr Fire: Death toll rises to 7 after PG&E worker killed in Shasta County
Tustin store clerk stabbed trying to stop theft
At least 3 dead in 7.0 Indonesia earthquake; tsunami warning lifted
Melania Trump, Michael Jordan defend LeBron James after president's tweet
Boy reunited with family after being found in Torrance doughnut shop
White House declares disaster for Carr Fire
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City
OC activists support gun control during National March on the NRA
Show More
Dodgers' Kershaw, Turner help LA kids with school supplies
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Attack with explosive drones made on Venezuelan president
3 Marines stabbed near San Clemente bar, taken to hospital
1 killed, 2 wounded in Mead Valley shooting
More News