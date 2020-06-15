Society

Video shows maskless woman intentionally coughing on customer at Queens bagel shop

Shocking video shows a woman intentionally coughing on another customer at a bagel shop in Astoria.
By Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, NEW YORK -- Shocking video shows a woman intentionally coughing on another customer at a bagel shop in Astoria, Queens.

Ally Goodbaum says she noticed the woman coughed without covering her mouth or wearing a mask.

Goodbaum then complained to an employee.

She says the woman overheard, then stormed over and told her to mind her own business, and claimed she had antibodies, so she doesn't need to wear a mask.

She then coughed on Goodbaum.

The woman's former employer, Weill Cornell Medicine, released a statement condemning her actions - and saying she hasn't worked for them since January.

The NYPD says there is a complaint report on file for harassment.
