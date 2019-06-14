L.A.'s homeless: View from above shows homeless problem in San Fernando Valley

Of the 60,000 homeless residents in L.A. County, 8,000 live in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys - many of them homeless veterans.
A tent city was found right along train tracks near Winnetka Avenue and Nordhoff Street through Chatsworth.
Right behind a little league baseball field in Pacoima, near the 5 and 118 freeways, a group of tents was seen, some of the tents with solar panels.
In Lake View Terrace, right next to the Hansen Dam Aquatics Center, several tents were spotted all around. Many of them appeared to be built like tree houses among the greenery.
Several homeless residents were seen living under an overpass just north of the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley.
Within the trees, blue tents dotted the landscape at the Sepulveda Flood Basin near Burbank Boulevard.
