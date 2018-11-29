SOCIETY

WATCH: President Donald Trump, Melania Trump lead the lighting of the National Christmas Tree

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump led a countdown for the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on Wednesday, and first lady Melania Trump hit the switch. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the nation's capital.

President Donald Trump led a countdown for the lighting of the National Christmas Tree on Wednesday, and first lady Melania Trump hit the switch to illuminate the decked-out spruce in President's Park, just south of the White House.

PHOTOS: White House Christmas decorations


"Merry Christmas, everybody," the president said. "We just have to say it all together: Merry, merry Christmas."

It's the 96th straight year for the presidential tradition.

Speaking at the close of the event, which featured musical performances from LOCASH, Spensha Baker, Gabby Barrett, Abby Anderson and others, Trump paused to recognize the victims of disasters across the country this year.

"Our thoughts turn to those who are rebuilding their lives after devastating wildfires, destructive hurricanes and terrible tragedy," he said. "We are one American family, and we hurt together, and we heal together, and we will always pull through together."
Trump also honored foster families in attendance, first responders, as well as members of the military and their loved ones.

"Their families are all our families," he said.

The president's children Don Jr. and Tiffany, daughter-in-law Lara Trump, Don Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke were also in attendance.

PHOTOS: The National Christmas Tree lighting through the years


The first lighting took place on Christmas Eve in 1923, when President Calvin Coolidge lit a Christmas tree in front of 3,000 spectators.

The National Christmas Tree is a living Colorado blue spruce. It is surrounded by 56 smaller trees featuring ornaments from every state and territory and the District of Columbia.

RELATED STORIES:

The top five picks for Christmas trees
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
Official White House Christmas Tree welcomed by Trumps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychristmas treeholidaychristmasthe white housePresident Donald Trumpmelania trumpdonald trump jrkellyanne conway
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
PHOTOS: The National Christmas Tree through the years
Museum dedicated to marijuana coming to LA in early 2019
High-ranking LA sheriff execs out as Villanueva moves in
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
More Society
Top Stories
Rain moves into Southland, bringing cool temps and winds
SoCal braces for rain, possibility of mudslides in burn areas
Eagle Rock crash: Big rig veers off rain-slicked 134 Freeway
OC Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress in collusion investigation
SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins finds perfect donor match
10 burglary suspects now in custody for targeting celebrity homes
Museum dedicated to marijuana coming to LA in early 2019
Show More
Michigan school thinks hockey pucks could help students stop shooter
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside Napa bar
Researchers link childhood obesity to asthma
Riverside church building homes for the homeless
Map depicts mudslide risk in Woolsey Fire area
More News